Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 5th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McIlroy's 171 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.