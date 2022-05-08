-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy gets up and down from bunker to birdie at Wells Fargo
In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 5th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, McIlroy's 171 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 10th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
