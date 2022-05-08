Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fowler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Fowler's 174 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Fowler chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Fowler's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Fowler hit his tee shot 279 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fowler's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.