Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 51st at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Malnati got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Malnati's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Malnati hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Malnati his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 105 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.