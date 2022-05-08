Paul Barjon shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Paul Barjon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 51st at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Barjon's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Barjon's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.