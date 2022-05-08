Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.