Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Michael Thompson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 64th at 15 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 16th, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.