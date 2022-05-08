  • Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Michael Thompson makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson buries 42-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Michael Thompson makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.