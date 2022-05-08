Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 37th at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Gligic's tee shot went 170 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Gligic hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.