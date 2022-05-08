Max Homa shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Homa's 177 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa's tee shot went 251 yards to the native area, his third shot went 6 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.