Matthew Wolff shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 12 at Wells Fargo
In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
On the par-5 10th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wolff hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.
