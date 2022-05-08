Matthew Wolff shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-5 10th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wolff hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.