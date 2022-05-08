Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.