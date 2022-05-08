-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith hits tee shot below the hole and birdies at Wells Fargo
In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 641-yard par-5 second, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
