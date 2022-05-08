Matt Kuchar shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 49th at 7 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Kuchar's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.