Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matt Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.