Martin Laird shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Martin Laird hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day in 61st at 11 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Laird had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird tee shot went 132 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 4 over for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 5 over for the round.