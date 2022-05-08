  • Martin Laird shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.