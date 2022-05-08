Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hughes finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Mackenzie Hughes's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 2 under for the round.