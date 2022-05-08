-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes throws dart with tee shot and birdies at Wells Fargo
In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hughes finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Mackenzie Hughes's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 2 under for the round.
