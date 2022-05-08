  • Luke List shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Luke List judges distance well and birdies at Wells Fargo

