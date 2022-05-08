Luke List shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

List got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, List's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

List's tee shot went 315 yards to the native area, his second shot went 104 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 4 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, List had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 over for the round.