Luke Donald shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke Donald's tight tee shot below the hole yields birdie at Wells Fargo
In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke Donald makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Donald chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Donald hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
