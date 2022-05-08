Luke Donald shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Donald chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Donald hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.