Lanto Griffin shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 08, 2022
Impact
Lanto Griffin shares a special connection with 21-year-old from Dream on 3
Ahead of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin meets Luke from the non-profit Dream on 3. Luke has been battling Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer (HLRCC) since was 19. Lanto's father passed away from cancer when he was 11. Lanto gives Luke a quick lesson and then hits some shots on the range.
In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
Griffin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Griffin's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
