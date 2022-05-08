Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kitayama's 108 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.