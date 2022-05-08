Kevin Chappell shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 62nd at 13 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Chappell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Chappell's tee shot went 198 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Chappell's 85 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chappell had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

Chappell had a fantastic chip-in on the 201-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Chappell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 5 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Chappell hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 4 over for the round.