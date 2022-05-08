Kelly Kraft shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 49th at 7 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Kraft's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Kraft had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.