Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bradley's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bradley had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Bradley hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bradley's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.