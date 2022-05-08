  • Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley's pin-high second and birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.