K.H. Lee putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-5 second, K.H. Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Lee's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lee hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.