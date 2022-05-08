Justin Lower shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Justin Lower hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Lower tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lower's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lower hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lower hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Lower had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lower's 193 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.