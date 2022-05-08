Joel Dahmen shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 51st at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.