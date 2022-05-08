  • Jhonattan Vegas finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Jhonattan Vegas nearly aces No. 17 at Wells Fargo

