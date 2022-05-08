Jhonattan Vegas finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Vegas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.