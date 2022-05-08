Jason Day finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Day hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Day hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.