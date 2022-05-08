  • Jason Day finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day drives green and birdies No. 14 at Wells Fargo

    In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.