James Hahn putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

James Hahn hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, James Hahn chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hahn chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hahn chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hahn's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.