J.T. Poston putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, J.T. Poston had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.