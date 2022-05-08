-
-
J.T. Poston putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
-
May 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 08, 2022
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston curls in 29-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo
In the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, J.T. Poston had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
-
-