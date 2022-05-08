Henrik Norlander shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 59th at 10 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 13th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.