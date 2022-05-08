Hank Lebioda shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 41st at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lebioda's 109 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lebioda's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 5 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.