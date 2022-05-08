  • Hank Lebioda shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Hank Lebioda makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda drains birdie putt at Wells Fargo

