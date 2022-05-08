-
Dylan Wu shoots 8-over 78 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 08, 2022
Highlights
Dylan Wu goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Wu makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Dylan Wu hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 62nd at 13 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Wu took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
Wu tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 48 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Wu to 4 over for the round.
On the 299-yard par-4 14th Wu hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
