Dylan Wu shoots 8-over 78 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Dylan Wu hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 62nd at 13 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Wu took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

Wu tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 48 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Wu hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.