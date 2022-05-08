Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 46th at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Frittelli missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.