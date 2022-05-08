Denny McCarthy shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, McCarthy hit his 111 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.