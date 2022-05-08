Dawie van der Walt shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Dawie van der Walt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 41st at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, van der Walt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, van der Walt had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, van der Walt's 95 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, van der Walt had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.