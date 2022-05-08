  • Dawie van der Walt shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dawie van der Walt's 30-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

