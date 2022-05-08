David Lingmerth shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

David Lingmerth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 46th at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.