  • David Lingmerth shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lingmerth nearly aces No. 9 at Wells Fargo

    In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.