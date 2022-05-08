Corey Conners shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Corey Conners hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Conners chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Conners hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.