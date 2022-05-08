Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Reavie hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.