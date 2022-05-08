Chase Seiffert putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Chase Seiffert hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 46th at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Chase Seiffert had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Seiffert had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.