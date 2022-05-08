Chad Ramey shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chad Ramey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ramey had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ramey hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ramey's 204 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.