6-over 76 by Camilo Villegas in final round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 56th at 9 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Villegas's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Villegas chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 5 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 6 over for the round.