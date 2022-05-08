Cameron Young shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Cameron Young hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Young had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Young's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Young hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Young had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Young hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Young's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.