  • Cameron Young shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young spins second to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.