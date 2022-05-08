Callum Tarren putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Callum Tarren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 56th at 9 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Callum Tarren had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Tarren's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Tarren's 177 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Tarren had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Tarren his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.