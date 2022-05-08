C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Pan chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 third green, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 2 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Pan hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Pan chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.