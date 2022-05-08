Brian Harman shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Harman tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Harman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.