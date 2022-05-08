Brendan Steele shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brendan Steele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 51st at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Steele had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.