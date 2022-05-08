Ben Martin putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Martin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 51st at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Ben Martin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Martin's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

Martin tee shot went 172 yards to the green and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 16th, Martin chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Martin's tee shot went 205 yards to the fringe and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.