Ben putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Kohles hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kohles finished his day tied for 59th at 10 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Ben Kohles's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 4 over for the round.

Kohles tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kohles to 5 over for the round.