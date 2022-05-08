Austin Smotherman shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Smotherman's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 under for the round.