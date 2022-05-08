Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri's tee shot went 288 yards to the native area, his second shot went 140 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.