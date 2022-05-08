  • Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk's tight tee shot and birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.