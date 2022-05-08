Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Adam Schenk's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 12th, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.